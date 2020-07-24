|
THOMPSON Kathleen Mary On Monday 13th July 2020
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronald.
Loving mum of Derek, Helen & Barry,
mum in law to Louise, David & Jeanette,
grandma of
Suzanne, Bethany & Richard,
Ian, James & Annabel,
great grandma of Jayden.
Very sadly missed
love from all your family xxx
A private funeral service will take place.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St Peter's Church, Laneham
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020