Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Thompson

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Kathleen Mary On Monday 13th July 2020
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronald.
Loving mum of Derek, Helen & Barry,
mum in law to Louise, David & Jeanette,
grandma of
Suzanne, Bethany & Richard,
Ian, James & Annabel,
great grandma of Jayden.
Very sadly missed
love from all your family xxx
A private funeral service will take place.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St Peter's Church, Laneham
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -