WILES Kathleen 'Kathy' Peacefully on
Sunday 16th August 2020 at
Redcote Residential Home, Lea
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Derek.
Much loved mum of
Kevin, Hazel and the late Glynis.
A dear mother in law of Sue & David.
Special grandma of
Lee, Craig & Michael.
Great grandma of Lucy, Alice & Noah.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 21, 2020