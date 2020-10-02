Home

Christian Keith Allan Sadly passed away in
Lincoln County Hospital on the 8th September, aged 86.
A devoted Husband to the late Jean
and a much loved Dad to Karen,
Jane, Kelvin & Ian. Loving Grandad
to Natalie, Oliver, Ben, Oren,
Sebastian, Jessica, Emily & Beth.
Great Grandad to Max, Dolly, Buddy, Isabella, Evan, Oscar & Jack.
Father-in-law to Stephanie, David
& Andrew. Brother-in-law to Doreen,
Uncle to Andrea and three
Great Nieces Hannah, Maisie & Heidi.
Keith was dearly loved by friends
and family alike and he will be
sadly missed by all.
A small family funeral will take place at Scunthorpe Crematorium on
Monday 12th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
go to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Tel: 01427 612131
The funeral cortege will be leaving Keith's house at 11.15am for people to pay their final respects.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 2, 2020
