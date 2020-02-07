|
|
|
HOOTON Ken Peacefully
on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at
Foxby Hill Care Home with his
wife & family by his side
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Monty.
Much loved dad of Lynda, Nigel,
Michael, Jayne & Joanne.
A special grandad of Sarah, Leanne,
Kyle, Robyn, Stacey, Philip & Fiona.
A great grandad of Summer, Alfie,
Tayla, Freddie, Emmie, Olivia,
Dillon & Ivy.
Brother of Colin, Peter & David.
Loved father in law of Clem,
Andrew, Mark & Clare.
A well known man to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 1.30pm
No flowers requested please.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Hill Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 7, 2020