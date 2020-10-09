|
|
|
Blades Kenneth Frank Sadly passed away
27th September 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
surrounded by loving family,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Barbara and dearly loved father to Debbie, Susan and Rita and much loved Grandfather.
The service will take place for
family and close friends to attend. Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu of flowers will go to
Lincs and Notts air ambulance
and British Heart foundation.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough,
Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 9, 2020