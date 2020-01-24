Home

Leila Allwood

Leila Allwood Notice
ALLWOOD Leila Ethel Peacefully on Friday 3rd January 2020
at Drover's Call Care Home
aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Peter.
Loving Mother of
Christopher, Derek & Nigel.
Mother in law of Carole, Jenni & Pam.
Much loved Grandma &
Great Grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 29th January at 9.20am
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
