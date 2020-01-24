|
|
|
ALLWOOD Leila Ethel Peacefully on Friday 3rd January 2020
at Drover's Call Care Home
aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Peter.
Loving Mother of
Christopher, Derek & Nigel.
Mother in law of Carole, Jenni & Pam.
Much loved Grandma &
Great Grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 29th January at 9.20am
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 24, 2020