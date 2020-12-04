Home

BECKETT Les
(Albert) After a long battle, Les passed away
peacefully with his devoted partner
Lindsay by his side
on Friday 27th November 2020,
aged 76 years.
Loved and missed by many.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020
