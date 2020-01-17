|
TOWNSEND Linda May Suddenly on Saturday
28th December 2019,
aged 62 years.
Loving caring mum to
Toni, Karl, Lauren & Amber.
Nutty nanna of Thomas, Ainsley,
Bethany, Jessica, Brandon,
Enzo & Logan.
A dear sister and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe on
Wednesday 22nd January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Stroke Association and
Kidney Research UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020