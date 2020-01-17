Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Townsend

Notice Condolences

Linda Townsend Notice
TOWNSEND Linda May Suddenly on Saturday
28th December 2019,
aged 62 years.
Loving caring mum to
Toni, Karl, Lauren & Amber.
Nutty nanna of Thomas, Ainsley,
Bethany, Jessica, Brandon,
Enzo & Logan.
A dear sister and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe on
Wednesday 22nd January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Stroke Association and
Kidney Research UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -