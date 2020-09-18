Home

BURRELL Lionel Hubert Passed away on
Tuesday 1st September at
John Coupland Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Enid, dearest Dad to Keith and his Wife Marjorie.
Private family service to be held at Gainsborough Methodist Church
on Thursday 24th September.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to go to Gainsborough Methodist Church c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS, 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 18, 2020
