Richardson Lorraine Christine Finally at peace after a long battle,
on Monday 9th December 2019
aged 66 years.
Much loved wife, mum,
nanny, sister & mum in law.
Funeral service to take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020 at 10.30am
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020