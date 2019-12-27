|
|
|
ALLISON MARGARET
(née Gibson) On 15th December 2019, peacefully at her home in Edgbaston, Birmingham
and late of Honley and Gainsborough, Margaret
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Jane and Martin and a proud grandmother to Richard, William, Matthew
and Hannah.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Honley, Holmfirth
on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium at
3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be given for St Mary's Hospice, Selly Oak, Birmingham c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA
or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the Church.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 27, 2019