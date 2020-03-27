Home

CARTER Margaret Joan Suddenly but peacefully on
Saturday 21st March 2020 at
Foxby Hill Care Home.
Much loved wife of Alan.
Loving mother of Sam & Sally.
A mother in law of Julie, Des & Janis.
Grandmother of Sarah, Emma,
Kathryn & Bethany.
Due to the country's
current circumstances
a private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to the
Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
