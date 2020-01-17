Home

JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Committal
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30
St Helen's Church
Heapham
HEWITT Margaret
(née Webster) Peacefully at Foxby Hill Care Home on 21st December 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
a dearest sister, sister in law,
auntie, cousin and friend.
The committal will take place at Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 20th January 2020 at 10.40am, followed by the service of Thanksgiving at St Helen's Church, Heapham at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donation in lieu of flowers for the RNLI and Heapham Church would be gratefully received.
C/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs. DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020
