LESLIE Margaret Suddenly but peacefully
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at The Manor, Morton aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ian.
Much loved mum of
David, Glen, Karen & Debbie.
A special grandma to
Chris, Chelsea, Katie, Melissa, Calli,
Elliot, Fraser, Finlay & Edward.
A dear mother in law
of Diane, Mick & Richard.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Make A Wish Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 7, 2020