Margaret Leslie Notice
LESLIE Margaret Suddenly but peacefully
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at The Manor, Morton aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ian.
Much loved mum of
David, Glen, Karen & Debbie.
A special grandma to
Chris, Chelsea, Katie, Melissa, Calli,
Elliot, Fraser, Finlay & Edward.
A dear mother in law
of Diane, Mick & Richard.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Make A Wish Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
