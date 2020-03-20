|
NOBLE Margaret Ann Peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on Friday 6th March 2020
aged 78 years.
Wife of the late Michael.
Much loved mum of
Den, Wayne & Sue and Karen.
Nan & great nan, partner of Terry.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Thursday 26th March at 11.00am
followed by interment
at Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Jerry Greens Dog Rescue
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 20, 2020