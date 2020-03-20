Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Noble

Notice Condolences

Margaret Noble Notice
NOBLE Margaret Ann Peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on Friday 6th March 2020
aged 78 years.
Wife of the late Michael.
Much loved mum of
Den, Wayne & Sue and Karen.
Nan & great nan, partner of Terry.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Thursday 26th March at 11.00am
followed by interment
at Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Jerry Greens Dog Rescue
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -