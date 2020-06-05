Home

WHITE Margaret
(Meg) Peacefully, in the care of Sandhills Court, Scunthorpe, on 23rd May 2020, Meg,
of Redbourne, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late
John Francis White M.B.E.,
and loved and respected by many.
By Meg's request, a private committal will take place. A memorial service
to celebrate Meg's life will be
held at a later date.
Donations in Meg's memory will benefit Sandhills Court Care Home and may be sent c/o J Naylor Funeral Directors, Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe
DN15 6PN Tel (01724) 280082
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 5, 2020
