Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Margaret Wilkinson

Margaret Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Maureen Peacefully in her sleep
on Thursday 27th August 2020
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert (Bob).
Much loved mum of Neil, Maxine,
Andrew, Richard & Martin.
Loving nana, mother in law
and great nana.
Loved and cherished always.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 11, 2020
