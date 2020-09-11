|
|
|
WILKINSON Maureen Peacefully in her sleep
on Thursday 27th August 2020
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert (Bob).
Much loved mum of Neil, Maxine,
Andrew, Richard & Martin.
Loving nana, mother in law
and great nana.
Loved and cherished always.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 11, 2020