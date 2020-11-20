|
|
|
ALLISON Marian Florence Valerie
(Nee Borrill) Peacefully on
Monday 9th November 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 89 years.
A loving and devoted wife of
Thomas Albert.
Much loved mum of Nicholas, Jane,
& the late Deborah.
A special nanna of James, Rebecca,
Emma, Lucy, Nina & Josh.
Sister of Maurice and the
late Thelma & Harold.
Sadly missed by all.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Knaith
followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020