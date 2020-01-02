|
|
|
OLIVANT Marion Peacefully on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Harry.
Much loved mum of
Mandy, David, Jamie & Philip.
Loving mother in law, nan,
great nan, auntie & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Friday 10th January at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Breast Cancer U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 2, 2020