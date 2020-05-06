Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Mander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Mander

Notice Condolences

Marlene Mander Notice
MANDER Marlene Elizabeth
'Molly' Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 2nd April 2020
at home aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late William Mander.
A much loved mother, grandmother,
great grandmother, aunt,
sister & friend.
She will be greatly missed by those
who knew her for her positive
outlook, strength of mind and
will be remembered always
with love and a smile.
A private funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 12th May 2020.
Flowers will be received
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -