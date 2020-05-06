|
|
|
MANDER Marlene Elizabeth
'Molly' Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 2nd April 2020
at home aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late William Mander.
A much loved mother, grandmother,
great grandmother, aunt,
sister & friend.
She will be greatly missed by those
who knew her for her positive
outlook, strength of mind and
will be remembered always
with love and a smile.
A private funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 12th May 2020.
Flowers will be received
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 6, 2020