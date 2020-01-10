|
|
|
BEMBRIDGE Maureen 'Mo' Peacefully on
Thursday 2nd January 2020
at Drovers Call Care Home
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of late Alan.
Much loved mum of Alan & Peter
Special grandma of Jessica & Emma.
A very good friend to all
that knew her.
All Mo's friends are welcome to attend
her funeral service
which will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Tuesday 14th January at 11.00am
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Paul's Church, Morton
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 10, 2020