MOORE Maureen
(née Bell) It is with deep sadness that Christine and Clare announce the sad passing of their Mum
on the 24th January 2020
at Southmoor Lodge Care Home.
Respected Mother-In-Law
of Paul and Michael. Dearly loved Grandma of Richard, Aimee and Charlie. Special Great Grandma of George. A loving Sister and Auntie.
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Parish Church on
Wednesday 19th February at 10am
followed by interment at
Gainsborough Town Cemetery.
Flowers will be received.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS 01427 612131.
Re-united with her beloved Bernard.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020