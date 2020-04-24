Home

Maurice Brunton Notice
BRUNTON Maurice George MBE Died peacefully at home on
Tuesday 14th April 2020
at the grand age of 95 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret
and greatly missed by his children
and partners, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A family service will be held at
Lea Fields Crematorium,
with a memorial service
to be held at a later date.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough District Scout Council may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 24, 2020
