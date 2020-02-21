Home

May Otter

May Otter Notice
OTTER May Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th February 2020 in the loving care of Southmoor Lodge,
Walkeringham, aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Douglas, mum of Elizabeth and Richard, grandma of Robin, Hannah, Harry and the late Amy, great grandma of Arthur and Annie. Funeral service takes place on Thursday 20th February at
Misterton Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm, followed by interment in Walkeringham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service,
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
