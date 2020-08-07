Home

VESSEY Maynel
(neé Biggins) Passed away on
Tuesday 28th July 2020,
at home in Walkeringham
after a long illness, bravely borne.
A dearly loved wife of Richard,
mother to Richmal, Alex & Emily,
grandmother to Edwin & Verity,
mother-in-law to Chris & Andrew.
A much-loved teacher,
passionate about education, advocate
and supporter to many in the
village and of community life.
A Private family funeral will take place.
Once restrictions allow,
a memorial service will be announced.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to MDS UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 7, 2020
