Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Michael Otter

Michael Otter Notice
OTTER Michael 'Mick' Peacefully at home
on Sunday 2nd August 2020
following a lengthy illness
which he fought so bravely.
after celebrating his
Golden Wedding Anniversary,
fifty wonderful years with
devoted and loving wife Jean,
cherished sons Jamie & Ryan,
daughters-in-law Jayne & Kayleigh,
who were so caring, and five
dearly loved darling granddaughters,
Rosie, Verity, Nancy,
Willow & Molly-May.
A private family funeral will take place.
Once restrictions allow,
a memorial service will be announced
for his many friends and family who
have shown such wonderful support.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Gainsborough Stroke Group
and St Barnabas Hospice,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 14, 2020
