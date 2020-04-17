|
GILBERT Myrtle
Formerly Stephenson Peacefully on Sunday 5th April 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of
John, Stephen & Louise.
Treasured nanna & grandma of
Claire, Gaynor, Emma & Lauren.
Great grandma of
Carley, Connor & Jasmine.
Mother in law of Nicola & Chris,
good friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held.
Enquires to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020