Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Gilbert

Notice Condolences

Myrtle Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Myrtle
Formerly Stephenson Peacefully on Sunday 5th April 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of
John, Stephen & Louise.
Treasured nanna & grandma of
Claire, Gaynor, Emma & Lauren.
Great grandma of
Carley, Connor & Jasmine.
Mother in law of Nicola & Chris,
good friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held.
Enquires to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -