|
|
|
GREEN Nathan Tragically on
Thursday 30th January 2020
in York aged 22 years.
A loving son of Sallie.
Special & caring brother of Siobhan,
Jessica, Jason, Antony & Lena.
Dearly loved grandson
of Marjorie & Geoff.
Nephew of Simon.
Will be loved and missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Misterton on
Monday 17th February at 1.00pm
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020