|
|
|
White Nora Elizabeth Suddenly on
Wednesday 11th November 2020
at Foxby Hill Care Home,
aged 97 years.
A loving and devoted wife of Stanley.
Much loved mum of John, Paul,
Mark, Patricia & the late David.
special grandma, great grandma
& great great grandma.
Nora will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Hill Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020