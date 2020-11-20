Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora White

Notice Condolences

Nora White Notice
White Nora Elizabeth Suddenly on
Wednesday 11th November 2020
at Foxby Hill Care Home,
aged 97 years.
A loving and devoted wife of Stanley.
Much loved mum of John, Paul,
Mark, Patricia & the late David.
special grandma, great grandma
& great great grandma.
Nora will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Hill Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -