Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Norman Antcliff

Norman Antcliff Notice
ANTCLIFF Norman Thomas Peacefully at home on
Thursday 12th March 2020
aged 90 years.
A loving and much loved husband
of Rita for almost 55 years, proud dad
of Andrew and daughter in law Lynn
and 'grandad' to Bobby & Bruno.
A service of thanksgiving to celebrate
Norman's life will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 25th March at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Children's Society and
The Mayflower Sanctuary
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 20, 2020
