Osvaldo Tirelli Notice
TIRELLI Osvaldo 21st May 1932 - 22nd March 2020
Of Anglo Swiss Jewellers
Sadly passed away following
a short illness aged 87 years.
Very much loved, and will be
sadly missed by his wife,
children & grandchildren.
A private funeral service
has taken place.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care or
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 10, 2020
