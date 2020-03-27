|
HARRAD Pamela Margaret Passed away on 11th March, aged 85 years, with her
dearly loved Husband Gerald, Sister Pat and brother in Law Trevor at her side, much loved mother of Linda.
The Service of Celebration of Margaret's life will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family and close friends only to attend the service on Thursday 9th April at 11.30am. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Dementia UK and British Heart
Foundation will be gratefully received
C/O JE Thurlby Funeral Director, Ashleigh House, Kexby, Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 27, 2020