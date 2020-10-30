|
|
|
BECK Patricia 'Pat' Passed away peacefully on
Friday 16th October 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Edgar.
A loving mum of Allan & Pam.
Sister of Joy & the late Donald.
Sister in law of Marilyn.
Auntie of Simon, Teena,
Graham & Claire.
Mother in law of Roger & Doreen.
Special nana of Elizabeth, Thomas,
Ellen, John & great nana of
Mia, Indi, Zen, Max, Aleasha,
(John Thomas), Oscar & Harry.
Lots of love from your
grandchildren & partners.
"Nite nite mum sleep tight"
Many thanks to the staff at
Foxby Court Residential Home
for their kindness & care.
Due to the current restrictions,
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Enquires to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 30, 2020