Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Beck

Notice Condolences

Patricia Beck Notice
BECK Patricia 'Pat' Passed away peacefully on
Friday 16th October 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Edgar.
A loving mum of Allan & Pam.
Sister of Joy & the late Donald.
Sister in law of Marilyn.
Auntie of Simon, Teena,
Graham & Claire.
Mother in law of Roger & Doreen.
Special nana of Elizabeth, Thomas,
Ellen, John & great nana of
Mia, Indi, Zen, Max, Aleasha,
(John Thomas), Oscar & Harry.
Lots of love from your
grandchildren & partners.
"Nite nite mum sleep tight"
Many thanks to the staff at
Foxby Court Residential Home
for their kindness & care.
Due to the current restrictions,
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Flowers will be received.
Enquires to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -