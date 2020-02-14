Home

Percy Mobbs Notice
MOBBS Percy Peacefully with his
wife by his side on
Sunday 19th January 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Yvonne.
Much loved dad of
Teresa, Denise, Vivienne, Joseph,
Jacqueline, Diane, Karen & Louisa.
A dear father in law.
Special grandad, great grandad
& brother.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Monday 17th February at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research U.K
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
