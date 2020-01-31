|
BULL Pete (Formerly of Willoughton)
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th December 2019 at
Redcote Residential Home, Lea
aged 77 years.
Loving Brother of Jim,
Brother in law of Sylvia.
Much loved Uncle of
Gary & Nicola, Donna & Shaun,
a dear great Uncle
& great great Uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 1.30pm
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020