PARKER Peter Peacefully surrounded by his family
on Friday 6th December 2019 at
Foxby Hill Care Home aged 99 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Hilda.
Much loved dad of
Jane, Carolyne & Claire.
A dearly loved father in law of
Alan, Alex and the late Martin.
Treasured grandad of
Andrew & Benjamin.
A dear step grandad, great grandad,
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 12.00noon
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020