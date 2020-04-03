|
BRADLEY Philip Peacefully at home
following a long illness on
Saturday 28th March 2020
aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Val.
Much loved dad of Paul & Michelle.
A dear father in law of Clare.
Special grandad of Emma, Chloe & Ellie.
A private funeral service will be held.
Donations if so desired to the
Five Village First Responders
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 3, 2020