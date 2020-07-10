Home

Raymond King Notice
KING Raymond 'Tubby' Peacefully passed away on
Saturday 27th June 2020
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved dad of Andrew & Diane.
Special grandad of
Hayley, Ryan, Jake & Kacey.
Very good friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 22nd July 2020
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 10, 2020
