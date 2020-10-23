Home

Raymond Newton Notice
NEWTON Raymond Peacefully on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Much loved partner of Pauline.
Dearly beloved dad of Tina & Kathryn.
Special grandad of Thomas, Emily, Lewis & Yazmin.
Father in law of Lee & the late Adrian.
Brother & uncle.
He will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 23, 2020
