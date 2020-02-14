|
McGowan
Richard William After a period of ill health, passed away at home on
28th January 2020,
aged 66 years.
Much loved Father to Jodie and Grandfather to Lily and Verity.
The service to celebrate Richards's life will take place at Gainsborough Parish Church Monday 24th February 2020 at 10.30am, followed by the committal at Lea Fields Crematorium at 11.30am.
Open flowers, donations in lieu of flowers will be to Neonatal unit.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director, Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020