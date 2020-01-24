|
|
|
WALKER Richard Charles 'Buster' Sadly but peacefully on
Tuesday 7th January 2020
aged 68 years.
Son of the late Roger & Kath.
Loving husband of Margaret.
Dearly beloved dad of
Chris, Andrew & Claire.
Loving grandad of
Laura, Sam, Lexi & Darcy.
Great grandad to Ella, Scarlet & Olivia.
Loved brother of Bill, Nook & Jeff.
Brother in law, uncle and
friend to many.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite,
cheques made payable to
LCHS Charitable Funds.
For funeral details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 24, 2020