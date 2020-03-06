|
|
|
WALKER Richard Charles
'Buster' The Walker family would like to thank
everyone for their kind words,
messages & support over
this difficult time.
Thank you to everyone who came to
Buster's funeral, it was overwhelming,
and made us feel very proud.
Thank you so much to
Rev'd Dr Gillian Poucher from
The URC for her support throughout
Buster's illness, and for conducting
a lovely service at Lea Fields.
Also a huge thanks to
Cliff Bradley & Sons staff for their
dignified and professional service.
Your donations in Buster's memory
totalled £1,404 for the
Palliative Care Suite at
John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 6, 2020