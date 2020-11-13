Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Robert Lee Notice
LEE Robert 'Leafy' Peacefully following a short illness on
Sunday
1st November 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital aged 55 years.
Dearly loved partner of Lisa.
A special dad of Corrine & Tyrone.
Treasured grandad of
Hope, Bonnie & Hunter.
A dear son of the late Ozzy & Gloria.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
A live webcast of the service
will be available to watch,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Be The Difference may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 13, 2020
