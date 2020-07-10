|
|
|
SMITH Ronald Arthur
'Ron' Peacefully at home surrounded by
his family on Friday 26th June 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dear husband of Maureen,
loving father to Heather, Clare & David.
Much loved grandad
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 10, 2020