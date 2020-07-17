|
|
|
Timmins Rose Lillian Born 31st March 1921.
Wife of Fred, loving Mother and Grandmother, sadly passed away 9th July 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
The Memorial service will take place
at 11.30am on Wednesday 22nd July
at St Mary's Church Stow.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will go to St Barnabas and Marie Curie.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 17, 2020