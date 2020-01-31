Home

Rowena Hodge

HODGE Rowena
'Rene'
(Neé Farr) Suddenly but peacefully at home on
Wednesday 11th December 2019
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Richard Campbell (Dick).
Much loved mum of
Richard & Campbell.
Devoted grandma of
Daniel, Jessica, Aiden & Christopher.
Loving stepmum of
Barbara, Elizabeth and the late Lyn.
A dear stepgrandma of
Ellen, Leigh, Mark & Neil.
Loved sister of Derek.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 11.30am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite,
cheques made payable to
LCHS Charitable Funds may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
