Roy Leeder Notice
LEEDER Lt Col Ret'd Roy Leslie Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 9th September 2020
following a short illness
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved husband, father,
grandfather, great grandfather
& uncle. Friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium on
Monday 21st September.
A webcast of the
service will be available,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 18, 2020
